Nawaz Sharif's passport to be cancelled on Feb 16, says Pak Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 30 (ANI): Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced on Wednesday.

"We have decided to cancel Nawaz Sharif's passport on February 16," Geo News quoted Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed as saying.

Earlier this month, the PML-N founder was declared a proclaimed offender in two cases, Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before the court, Dawn reported.



It is up to the British government to decide on the extradition of the former premier, Geo News quoted Shahzad Akbar, Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior as saying.

The Pakistan government has already approached United Kingdom authorities to extradite Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N founder, who is currently residing in London for medical treatment, had been granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds in October 2019 and a month later he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks.

Pakistan government maintains that Nawaz was permitted on the condition and he would share details of treatment which he did not do. The deposed premier has been declared proclaimed offender by Islamabad High Court and accountable for failing to appear before the bench, Geo News further reported. (ANI)

