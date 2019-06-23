Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz with her father and former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (file photo)
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz with her father and former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (file photo)

Nawaz's third heart attack in jail concealed from family claims daughter

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 00:30 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 23 (ANI): Jailed Pakistani leader Nawaz Sharif's family was not informed about his third heart attack in Adiala Jail last year, claimed his daughter and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday.
Maryam showed a discharge certificate which highlighted that the former Prime Minister had suffered a heart attack last July and that the government, along with jail authorities, had been negligent, according to The Express Tribune.
The father-daughter duo was in jail when the incident had occurred last year. She was asked to convince her father to go to the hospital at that time.
"I was worried and could sense something was wrong but I was not told anything. I was asked to convince my father to go to the hospital and he was reluctant to leave me alone. My father's cardiologist was also called from Lahore to assess the situation," she told Pakistani media.
The PML-N Vice President said that she was not informed what had happened to her father, but was only told that he was kept in the coronary care unit (CCU) for two to three days.
Maryam also questioned why Nawaz was not given relief from the courts due to his medical condition despite having all his medical reports in place.
Quoting medical professionals, Maryam further went on to highlight that the former Prime Minister was in need of another bypass surgery, adding that if his health deteriorates, "all those involved would be held responsible."
Speaking to the media, she also added that her meetings with her father were also being monitored.
"When I went to meet him there was a man there and when we asked he said he was assigned to overlook the meeting. Even prisoners are supposed to have some rights," she said.
Maryam also claimed that she met a doctor who had monitored Nawaz's health. The doctor told her that authorities had decreased Nawaz's health severity as they were "afraid of losing their jobs."
"Mian sahib needs to undergo a number of surgeries and all that could not be done in the six weeks he was out of jail," she said while speaking about the six weeks reprieve given to the former Prime Minister. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 05:51 IST

Trump's Hollywood star removal renews 'art versus artiste' debate

California [USA], Jun 23 (ANI): The West Hollywood City Council's decision to remove US President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame has renewed the 'art versus artistes' debate, writes American lawyer Jonathan Turley in an article for The Hill.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 02:26 IST

Come Monday, Trump to enforce 'major' additional sanctions on Iran

Washington [USA], Jun 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that "major additional sanctions" will be imposed on Iran this Monday to stop the country from owning nuclear weapons.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 01:33 IST

199 migrants rescued off Libya's western coast

Tripoli [Libya], Jun 23 (ANI): 199 migrants have been rescued by the Libyan Navy off the country's western coast in the last three days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 01:08 IST

Rainstorms hit southwest China, 2 dead

Guizhou [China], Jun 23 (ANI): At least two people have lost their lives while hundreds of acres of cropland have been destroyed after heavy rains lashed parts of Guizhou Province, local authorities said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:33 IST

Nepal, Bangladesh agree for joint investment in hydropower projects

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 22 (ANI): Nepal and Bangladesh have agreed to make joint investments in hydropower projects.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:00 IST

Yoga to be included in curriculum of Nepal

Janakpur [Nepal], June 22 (ANI): Nepal will include Yoga in the curriculum of studies, said Minister for Education, Science, and Technology Girirajl Mani Pokharel.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 22:23 IST

India's arguments on Pakistan progress on counter terrorism step...

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday claimed that India's arguments regarding Islamabad's progress in improving its counter-terror financing operation in line with an internationally agreed plan are "preposterous and unwarranted".

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 22:23 IST

9 killed in plane crash in Hawaii

Hawaii [US], June 22 (ANI): Nine people including passengers and crew were killed on Friday after their plane crashed near an airfield in Hawaii during a skydiving trip, CNN reported.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:36 IST

Mob attacks by extremist Hindu groups against minorities...

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Mob attacks by violent extremist Hindu groups against minority communities, especially Muslims continued throughout the year (2018) amid rumors that victims had traded or killed cows for beef, says a State Department's report.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:08 IST

UK: Jihadi Jack's parents found guilty of funding terrorism

London [UK], June 22 (ANI): The parents of a Muslim convert, popularly known as 'Jihadi Jack', were on Saturday found guilty of funding terrorism after they sent money to their son in Syria.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 20:32 IST

Jaishankar hosts dinner for Ambassadors, Heads of Missions

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hosted a dinner for Heads of Missions (HoMs) here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 18:41 IST

Queen is not 'performing formal duties' to solve Britain...

Moscow [Russia], June 22 (ANI): Questioning Britain's "strange system" to select its new leader after the serving Prime Minister steps down, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said the head of the state, Queen Elizabeth, is not "performing formal duties" to solve the political crisis in her

Read More
iocl