Kassym-Jomart Tokayev votes during Presidential election in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Sunday. Photo/Reuters
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev votes during Presidential election in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Sunday. Photo/Reuters

Nazarbayev's successor wins Kazakh Presidential elections with nearly 71 pc votes

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:30 IST

Astana [Kazakhstan], June 10 (ANI): Interim President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, also the chosen successor of former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, has won the snap Presidential elections with nearly 71 per cent of the votes, according to preliminary results shared by the country's election commission.
Tokayev's nearest rival Amirzhan Kosanov of the United National Patriotic Movement "Ult Tagdyry" has received around 16 per cent of the votes, reported Xinhua on Sunday.
The 2019 Kazakh presidential elections hold significance, as it paves the way for the first time in almost thirty years for a new candidate coming to power.
Nursultan Nazarbayev had served as the President from the country's independence in 1992 until his resignation in March this year.
After Nazarbayev's resignation, the Presidentship was transferred to the then Speaker of the Senate (Upper House), Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In his address to the nation shortly after assuming Presidency, Tokayev had announced that the elections would be conducted earlier than anticipated.
A total of seven candidates ran for the Presidency this time, including Daniya Yespayeva, the first woman candidate to do so in the country's history. The voter turnout in the elections was 77.4 per cent. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:51 IST

China's expensive yearning for aircraft carriers

Hong Kong, May 10 (ANI): No other platform speaks of naval prestige and power projection than an aircraft carrier. Nations such as France, India, Russia, the United Kingdom and the USA all have them, so it is no wonder that China is currently pursuing an ambitious programme to introduce carriers into

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:12 IST

Despite protests, pro-Beijing leader claims won't withdraw...

Hong Kong, June 10 (ANI): Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader on Monday said she had no plans to withdraw the controversial bill that allows criminal extraditions to mainland Chinese, a day after an estimated one million people marched through the streets to oppose the proposal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:35 IST

Nepalese bizman denies having offshore accounts

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): Niraj Govinda Shrestha, a London-based Nepalese businessman, who was named in a Center for Investigative Journalism (CIJ) report from Nepal regarding offshore accounts, has denied all allegations levelled against him and described them as "fake news."

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:27 IST

France reaffirms support to India in fighting terrorism, terror financing

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): France stands alongside India in the fight against terrorism and terror financing, said French Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, during his official visit to New Delhi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:21 IST

Syrian Army continue offensive to retake rebel-controlled areas

Hama [Syria], Jun 10 (ANI): After recapturing Kafr Houd in the last few days, the Syrian Army is continuing its offensive to retake areas which are controlled by rebels.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:12 IST

Hasina accuses Myanmar of being hesitant in taking back Rohingyas

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jun 10 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reportedly accused Myanmar of being hesitant in repatriating over a million Rohingya who fled ongoing sectarian conflict in the northern Rakhine State.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:12 IST

Mine collapses in China's Jilin, 9 killed

Jilin [China], Jun 10 (ANI): At least nine people were killed while 10 others were wounded after a mine owned by Jilin Longjiabao Mining collapsed here late on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:50 IST

Will Singapore continue to be India's largest foreign investor?

Singapore, June 10 (ANI): After coming in second to Mauritius for two years, Singapore regained top spot as India's largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the 2018-19 financial year, which ended in March. For the last fiscal, USD 16.2 billion of foreign investment originated from the

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:24 IST

S. Korea, US in discord over North's nuclear policy: Report

Seoul [South Korea], Jun 10 (ANI): The relations between South Korea and the United States are not in good shape, a North Korean state media said on Sunday, criticising Washington for unveiling a "unilateral" and "gangster-like" attitude towards North Korea's nuclear policy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:05 IST

American Airlines extends cancellations of 737 Max flights until Sept 3

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 10 (ANI): American Airlines on Sunday extended cancellations of flights of Boeing 737 Max jets until September 3 in the wake of software update on the planes which were grounded in March after two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:33 IST

Amid financial crisis, Pak PM urges citizens to declare assets, pay taxes

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 10 (ANI): At a time when Pakistan is grappling to overcome severe financial crises, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged his countrymen to declare their assets and pay off taxes by June 30.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:24 IST

Nepal: Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest Rato Machindranath...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 10 (ANI): The 'Rato Machhindranath' chariot festival concluded in Nepal's Lalitpur district on Sunday after observing 'Bhoto Jatra' or the 'vest festival' that marks the end of the month-long celebration.

Read More
iocl