Nearly 3000 people in Tokyo participate in protest march against China's human rights violations

Tokyo [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Nearly 3,000 people belonging to and supporting the Tibetans, Uyghurs, Mongolians, Hong Kongers, Taiwanese voice against atrocities and human rights violations by China held protest marches in Tokyo on Saturday.

The well-planned demonstration comprised of about 600 Uyghurs, over 2,000 Hong Kongers, and over 600 in the Tibetan and Mongolians. The protesters proceeded to the central venue through three different areas of Tokyo.

While the Tibetans came from Hibiya Park, the Hong Kong refugees came from Shibuya to join the protest march.



The protesters shouted slogans against China's draconian National Security Law in Hong Kong, the imposition of the Mandarin language in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, a crackdown on religious freedoms in Tibet and Xinjiang, and China's aggressive and threatening actions against Taiwan.

The participants included not only people from these affected regions, but also from within the Japanese community, and from other Asian nations.

Meanwhile, a similar kind of protest was held in France giving a clarion call to global leaders to resist against the Chinese Communist Party.

These protests come on the occasion of the 71st National Day of the People Republic of China. (ANI)

