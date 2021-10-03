Nearly 60 Chinese warplanes enter into Taiwan's Defence zone in two days

Taipei [Taiwan] October 3 (ANI): Taiwan on Saturday said that at least 58 Chinese warplanes entered its air identification zone (ADIZ) in the last two days of which 20 of them flew in on Saturday alone.

A total of 38 Chinese military planes, such as fighter jets and bombers, entered the area on Friday, Kyodo News reported citing the Defense Ministry.

These are said to be the biggest incursions by the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) since Taipei began publicly reporting such activities last year.

"Oct. 1 wasn't a good day. The #PLAAF flew 38 warplanes into #Taiwan's ADIZ, making it the largest number of daily sorties on record. Threatening? Of course. It's strange the #PRC doesn't bother faking excuses anymore," Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet.



Meanwhile, these Taiwanese military planes were scrambled in response on both days to warn the Chinese aircraft away, Kyodo News reported.

Earlier on Friday, Twenty-five PLA warplanes entered the southwestern corner of the ADIZ during daylight hours, and another 13 planes entered the island's southwest ADIZ on Friday night, the ministry said in a statement.

The incursions happened as Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island. (ANI)

