NEC develops smooth boarding system at Narita airport in Japan

Tokyo [Narita], December 17 (ANI): Japanese company NEC Corporation has installed 'Face Express' which is a face recognition system at Narita airport.

After the registration of the passenger's face, he or she can pass a number of procedures like boarding procedure, security check, boarding gate and many more without even showing a boarding pass or passport at every checkpoint.

"This time, we have tried to upgrade the boarding process using face recognition system and integrating it into the airline industry standard. We think, it is an effective system for the new world as passengers can board smoothly whenever there will come up in huge numbers after the Corona pandemic is over. We will further improve the usability of our performance and functions so that more airline customers can use it and take benefit of the mechanism we created this time at the airport," said Takeshi Sasamoto, Official, NEC.

Face express uses a dedicated touch panel device on AI engine. Customers register the necessary information, hold their passport and verify their face. After the baggage is checked, customer can move from the security gate to the boarding gate without any hassle.



For privacy reasons, face recognition data will be deleted within 24 hours of registration.

"To achieve high authentication accuracy, it is necessary to introduce a system that allows you to take pictures of your face correctly even in an environment where there is a lot of light coming in. We have put light blocking mechanisms such as partitions and curtains near the gate and have optimized each touch point by changing the camera settings as shown over there," said Takumi Otani, Official, NEC.

"It would be convenient if customers could use the same service at the transit airport without registering from scratch, and for that I would like to look for cooperation with overseas airports and airlines. I would like to create a situation in which you can say that it has become more convenient because the process is quite seamless while travelling abroad," said Hidehisa Matsumoto, Official, Narita International Airport.

Equipped with latest technology, Face Express NEC is coming up with a new and a more convenient service.

It has the most accurate image recognition in the world and guarantees security in all adverse circumstances. (ANI)

