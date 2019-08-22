Need to move peace process forward with caution, warns Afghan Pres

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani met NATO's 19th Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Tod D. Wolters, during which he outlined the need to move the peace process forward with caution.

He further warned that Afghanistan could face unpleasant consequences if any "wrong policy" for achieving peace is adopted, according to TOLOnews.

An official press statement quoted the President as saying that the Taliban "cannot remain in the absence of their safe havens in Pakistan."

The group, according to Ghani, are yet to have "a will" for peace and ceasefire. He added that the Taliban should let Afghan citizens know about its connections with Pakistan, drugs and terror groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda to name a few.

The US chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad is currently undertaking a fresh effort on Afghan peace, which will see the diplomat resuming talks with the Taliban. (ANI)

