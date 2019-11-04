Need to work together to solve global challenges: PM Modi

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday outlined "global challenges facing the world today and highlighted the need for working together to find common solutions," informed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

"Attaching priority to an important confidence-building mechanism. PM Narendra Modi participates at the 14th EAS 2019, his 6th since assuming office. PM outlined global challenges facing the world today and highlighted that the need for working together to find common solutions," Raveesh Kumar wrote on his Twitter handle.



The agenda on the East Asia summit is to review the future direction of East Asia cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi had a luncheon with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders to discuss the issue of sustainable development.

Modi also met his Japanese counterpart and welcomed the inaugural 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue, which will take place later this month in India.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to attend the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit, where the leaders of the member countries will review the state of negotiations, which are ongoing in Bangkok currently.

Modi is also slated to attend several bilaterals including with Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Australia PrimeMinister Scott Morrison. (ANI)