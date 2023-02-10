Needy families in Afghanistan's Herat receive cash aid from UN

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 10 (ANI): Over 1,000 needy families in the Herat province of Afghanistan have received cash aid from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, TOLOnews reported.

Some low-income individuals from districts seek assistance from the Refugee and Repatriation agency and some of them claimed to be doing so because of hunger and financial difficulties.

According to the officials of this office, every needy family has received close to 50,000 afghanis, TOLOnews reported on Thursday.

"For families, we distributed approximately 47,700 afghanis and it's our duty to help our countrymen," the financial deputy of the Refugee and Reparation department in Herat, Abdul Ghafor Jalal said.



Khan Mohammad, a Herat resident said, "It's a tremendous benefit for us and we can use it for three to four months, we have no income."

Some locals in Herat claimed that the number of people who are hungry and poor has increased and that these people require greater assistance.

"We are poor and have nothing and we need more help," said Lal Jan, a person in need.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the humanitarian crisis in the country has deepened. People lack basic amenities and are not allowed to speak freely.

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to disrespecting the human rights and rights of women. The UN mission in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the announcement, saying that this decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls. (ANI)

