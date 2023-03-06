Negative methods used against Parliamentary members: Balochistan National Party

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): A central statement of the Balochistan National Party has said negative methods are being used against the Parliamentary members of the party, according to a well-planned conspiracy, Pakistan vernacular media Intekhab Daily reported.

According to the party statement, fear and intimidating techniques are being used to weaken the increasing popularity of the party's leaders.

It said just a few days ago, the unprovoked firing in Sariab at the house and shops of the party's parliamentary leader and deputy general secretary, Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani, and the use of worst treatment and use of vulgar language with his elder brother and former justice of Shariat Court were attempts to intimidate them and other party leaders.

According to the party, certain criminal groups are doing this, and are involved in grabbing lands and houses of people with the help of the land mafia. The statement said if the properties and lives of the political leaders are not safe in Balochistan, then how safe will the common man be?



This comes as the Dawn recently reported that Balochistan's economic crisis only tends to get worse with every passing day as the province in the past three months has not received its share of rehabilitation and reconstruction of infrastructure in flood-ravaged regions.

According to Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Finance Minister Zamrak Khan Piralizai, who have time and again drawn attention to the provincial crisis, Balochistan has not been receiving its share of PKR 11 billion from the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

Moreover, the province's spokesperson on Tuesday, Balochistan has been experiencing financial difficulties for the past three months as a result of not receiving its fair part of PKR 11 billion from the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

Even for flood relief, the province has not received any funding from Islamabad.

Thousands of people were left homeless by last year's floods in 28 of the province's 35 districts. (ANI)

