Nelson Mandela's daughter begins new charge as S. Africa's ambassador to S. Korea

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 18 (ANI): The late anti-apartheid activist and Nobel laureate, Nelson Mandela's daughter Zenani Mandela-Dlamini is now South Africa's newly appointed ambassador to South Korea.

Arriving in Seoul on October 2, Mandela-Dlamini visited the South Korean Foreign Ministry on Thursday to hold meetings with officials here, Yonhap news agency reported.

"I'm really happy to be serving in Korea. I think we've got a great bilateral relationship between the two countries," she told reporters.

"I will continue to strengthen the relations, and I look forward during my tenure to strengthening them," Mandela-Dlamini added.

She is expected to soon present her credentials to President Moon Jae-in.

She was named the ambassador to South Korea early this year.

Mandela-Dlamini, 60, is the eldest daughter born to the late political leader and his second wife, Winnie Mandela.

In her previous posts, she served as the South African ambassador to Argentina for five years from 2012 and then was appointed as high commissioner in Mauritius. (ANI)

