Nepal: 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in single day; tally reaches 69

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 3 (ANI): Nepali health officials have reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, which took the country's tally to 69 on Sunday.

"A 36-year-old man in Parsa and nine others--five men and four women--in Nepalgunj, Banke tested positive for the virus on Sunday," said Bikash Devkota, the spokesperson for the Health Ministry at a regular press briefing.

Banke and Parsa districts have reported second and third maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country after Udayapur.

Authorities have announced a nation-wide lockdown, until May 7, to contain the spread of the virus. (ANI)

