Nepal: 13 killed, dozens injured in bus accident

Sindhupalchowk [Nepal], Dec 15 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed and dozens of others suffered injuries in a bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday.

The accident took place in the morning when the bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Dolakha Khadichaur-Jiri road section.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The bus was ferrying the pilgrims back from Kalinchowk Temple. The casualties are likely to increase, informed police. (ANI)

