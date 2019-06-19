Nepal: 15 people missing after jeep plunges into Karnali river

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 18 (ANI): As many as 15 people went missing after a jeep they were travelling in plunged into the Karnali river in Humla district here today afternoon.

The Nepal Police, along with the Army and Armed Police Force, launched a search operation for the missing Jeep.

"The jeep has completely submerged into the swollen Karnali River. We are making attempt to locate but no traces have been found yet," Assistant Chief District Officer, Mahesh Kumar Pokharel, told ANI.

"Sindhu Hamal, Vice-Chair of Karpunath rural municipality was also one of those who were present in the ill-fated Jeep with the number LU 1 JA 7166. We are unable to trace the exact number of people onboard the jeep at the time of the incident," Pokharel added.

The accident took place when the jeep heading towards Kailebalu veered off the road and plunged into the river in the afternoon.

It has been learnt that the jeep (Lu 1 Ka 7166), which had the capacity to carry only nine people comfortably, was overcrowded, The Himalayan Times reported.

Four helicopters also are said to have been deployed to the site for the search operation.

Karnali River is the largest and longest river of the Himalayan nation. (ANI)

