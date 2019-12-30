Nepal: 2 Chinese national arrested for being involved in 'illegal activities'

Chitwan [Nepal], Dec 30 (ANI): At least two Chinese nationals were arrested from Chitwan district for their alleged involvement in "illegal activities".

"They were arrested from Hotel Fen in Bharatpur of Chitwan. They are suspected of being involved in illegal activities. They have rented a house more for amount more than the value of the place. They are now remanded in judicial custody," SP Danbahadur Malla of Chitwan Police told ANI over the phone.

Malla did not elaborate on what kind of illegal activities the two arrested accused were involved in.

Nepal police, in recent days, have launched a cracked down against Chinese living in Nepal without a proper working permit or are engaged in some kind of illegal activity. The new arrest has come days after 85 Chinese nationals were detained in an operation conducted by Nepal Police for their alleged involvement in poaching and illegal trade activities.

A joint team of the Metropolitan Police Crime Division (MPCD) and Metropolitan Police Range launched three-day raids and apprehended122 Chinese from various locations around the capital of Kathmandu. The raids were launched on 21 December (ANI)

