Nepal: 2 Chinese nationals arrested for smuggling gold

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 29 (ANI): Nepal police have arrested two Chinese nationals at Tribhuvan International Airport here for trying to smuggle eight kilograms of gold into the country.

The Chinese nationals, identified as Chen Qinghuang and Chpen Zhaoyang, were arrested during a security check at around 11:40 pm (local time) on Thursday, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Office, Deputy Inspector General Shailesh Thapa Chhetri said.

The duo had arrived in the country from Hong Kong on a Nepal airlines flight. (ANI)

