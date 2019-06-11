Nepal: 2 Indian pilgrims die as truck rams into bus

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 11 (ANI): Two Indian pilgrims died and several others sustained injuries when a bus carrying 60 passengers was rammed into from behind by a truck in Rautahat district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the bus en route from Janakpur to Kathmandu stopped at Paurai forest area along East-West Highway in Chandrapur Municipality-1, Nabin Karki, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Rautahat district, told ANI.

The bus was pushed some 20-metre into the forest area after being hit from behind by the truck, Karki added.

The deceased have been identified as Bijay Kumar Jena (52) and Charan Bishal (54), both from Odisha. Their bodies have been kept at a government health facility in Chandranigahapur for the post-mortem examination.

Among the injured, three pilgrims -- Sarbeshwor Jena (55), Sheshadev Jena (53), and Karuna Karjuna Awasthi (63) -- are in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at Birjung-based Neuro hospital.

The other injured passengers are receiving treatment at Chandranigahapur hospital and some of them have been discharged post-treatment.

A search is on for the truck driver who fled following the incident.

The Indian Consulate at Birgunj has been apprised about the incident, said Chief District officer Kiran Thapa. (ANI)

