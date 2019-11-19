South Asian Games
South Asian Games

Nepal: 2 weeks left for South Asian Games but renovation work at Dasarath Stadium still underway

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:28 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal">Nepal], Nov 18 (ANI): The renovation work at the Dasarath Stadium here is yet to be completed, though only two weeks are left for the opening ceremony of the 13th South Asian Games, partly owing to delay in the delivery of the required materials from China, a site engineer has said.
The stadium is slated to host the opening ceremony of the tournament on December 1 along with a majority of the games. The process of installing chairs for spectators is still underway while the construction of the VVIP block is yet to gain momentum.
"The shipping of the chairs completed last night only. We are now working on the installation of chairs in the yellow block. We have the target of setting up chairs on the other side. We are working with the target of installing 1000 to 1500 chairs per day," Amar Shah, Site Engineer of Dasarath Stadium looking after the installation of chairs, told ANI.
This is the third time Nepal">Nepal is holding the games. A total of 7 nations have confirmed their participation in the tournament which will be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara cities of the Himalayan nation.
"South Asian Games (SAG) is set to begin from December 1. While taking a tour around the location (Dasarath Stadium), it doesn't seem to be prepared to host the games. About 30 per cent of the work seems to be remaining. But I think if the speed is increased, then the work might be completed," Bikash Neupane, resident in Kathmandu, said.
As many as 3,250 athletes will take part in the tournament, including 648 from Nepal">Nepal, 521 from India, 612 from Sri Lanka, and 591 from Bangladesh. 413 athletes from Pakistan, 135 from Bhutan, and 332 from the Maldives will also take part in the tournament. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:30 IST

Bhutanese Foreign Minister calls on Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan, T. Dorji, met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah here in New Delhi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:33 IST

History will hold those accountable who bargained Baloch...

Undisclosed location [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan will never succeed in thwarting the Baloch liberation movement regardless of its horrendous aggression and naked crimes against thousands of people in the province, Baloch pro-independence leader Allah Nizar has said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:16 IST

Nawaz Sharif to travel to London via air ambulance tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will travel to London from an International Airport in Lahore at around 10 am (local time) on Tuesday via a Qatar air ambulance, his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:55 IST

India was introspective earlier; its voice heard much widely...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): India has come a long way from being introspective to having its voice heard much widely on the world stage today under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:10 IST

No country committed to rule of law should be anxious about...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): No country which is committed to the rule of law should be anxious about the quadrilateral grouping among India, US, Australia, and Japan, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said here on Monday in response to China's apparent anxiety over the strategic all

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:21 IST

Not critical of India's move on RCEP, New Delhi entitled to act...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): India is entitled to act in accordance with its values and interest, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Monday over New Delhi's decision to opt-out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:04 IST

India, France to carry out joint patrolling in Indian Ocean...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): In a move aimed at strengthening the defence ties, French Navy Chief Admiral Christophe Prazuck announced on Monday that the navies of India and France will carry out joint patrolling in the Indian Ocean region next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:16 IST

Rajnath urges to curb state sponsored terrorism for sustainable...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 18 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the international community to curb terrorist safe havens, disrupt their networks and financing and thwart their cross-border movement to ensure sustainable regional security.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:20 IST

Indians studying in US increase by nearly 3% in 2018-19: Report

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The number of Indian students studying in the United States increased by nearly three per cent in 2018-19 over the last year to 202,014, as per the 2019 Open Doors Report released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:15 IST

Court to hear Julian Assange extradition case today

Moscow [Russia], Nov 18 (ANI): The Westminster Magistrates' Court in London will hold a hearing on the extradition case of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:53 IST

Pakistan: Rights activist kidnapped by unidentified men in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): A Pakistan human rights activist was allegedly kidnapped by four unidentified men while he was on his way to Swabi district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, his driver told the police, as reported by the local media on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:48 IST

8 killed after boat capsizes in Okara in E Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 18 : At least eight people were killed after a boat carrying 40 people capsized in Sutlej river in Pakistan's eastern district of Okara on Monday, authorities said.

Read More
iocl