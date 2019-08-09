Representative image
Nepal: 3 injured in explosion in Birgunj city

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:07 IST

Birgunj [Nepal], Aug 9 (ANI): At least three people were injured in an explosion in Nepal's Birgunj Metropolitan City on Friday.
The incident took place at the Birta Bazaar in the city.
The injured were admitted to the Narayani hospital for treatment.
Details regarding the nature of the attack are yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:21 IST

