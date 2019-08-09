Birgunj [Nepal], Aug 9 (ANI): At least three people were injured in an explosion in Nepal's Birgunj Metropolitan City on Friday.
The incident took place at the Birta Bazaar in the city.
The injured were admitted to the Narayani hospital for treatment.
Details regarding the nature of the attack are yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Nepal: 3 injured in explosion in Birgunj city
ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:07 IST
