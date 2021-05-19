Nepal: 3 injured, several houses destroyed in aftershock of 2015 earthquake

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 19 (ANI): A 5.8 magnitude aftershock that struck Lamjung in Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday left three people injured, and damaged at least seven houses, officials confirmed.

The aftershock of the 2015's earthquake struck Bhulbhule, Banjhkhet of Lamjung at around 5:42 (local time) which made people flee from their houses.

As per Nepal's Seismological Center, the epicenter of aftershock lies at about 113 kilometers North West of capital Kathmandu.



"We can confirm now that it's an aftershock of 2015's earthquake which had epicenter at Gorkha. Aftershocks as such sometimes continues for long time," Dr Lokbijay Adhikari, Senior Seismologist at National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center told ANI over the phone.

The Chief District officer of Lamjung told ANI over phone, "We have got confirmed reports of three people being injured due to the jolt this morning. Uma Gurung (36) from Chanaute, Khopkumari Pandey (87) of Ramchowkbesi and one another whose name is yet to be informed, have been confirmed to sustain injuries. We are working to access the detail of possible damage."

As per the local police records a total of seven houses were left partially damaged due to the quake.

"Till 8:30 (local time) this morning we have recorded 7 house that were damaged due to the jolt. Those houses were made of mud which possibly might have injured locals," Ganga Bahadur Thapa, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lamjung informed ANI.

Lamjung is the neighbouring district of Gorkha - the epicenter of 2015 earthquake which claimed nearly ten thousand lives and left thousands injured. (ANI)

