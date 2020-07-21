Nepal: 3 suspicious objects found in front of three Ministries, Provincial Assembly building

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 21 (ANI): Three suspicious objects have been found in front of three ministries and Provincial Assembly building of Sudurpashchim Province on Tuesday, Nepal Police said.

Security in Dhangadhi, the district headquarters of the Kailali district in the province, has been tightened following the incident.

Bomb disposal team was deployed at the spot.

Further details are awaited.(ANI)

