Nepal: 5 injured in bomb explosion

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:11 IST

Dhangadhi [Nepal], July 19 (ANI): Atleast five people were injured in a bomb explosion at a local hotel in Dhangadhi of Nepal on Thursday, said police.
The injured were rushed to a hospital. "One Chinese gun also was found at the blast site," Police Superintendent Sudip Giri.
Police have suspected the workers affiliated to Neta Bikram Chand 'Biplav' led Communist Party of Nepal might have carried out the blast, reported The Himalayan News.
An investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

