Nepal: 8 dead as bus falls into Sunkoshi river

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:00 IST

Dolkaha [Nepal], Nov 3 (ANI): At least eight people died, after a passenger bus plunged into Sunkoshi River here.
The incident took place on Sunday at a time the bus was on its way to Kathmandu from Maga Deurali Dolkaha.
"At the time of boarding, at least 34 people were on the bus at 9 AM. Eight bodies have been retrieved from the site and the search has been intensified," Prakash Pandey, Sub-Inspector of Police Maga Deurali said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:26 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:53 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 15:13 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:04 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:51 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:52 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:11 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:13 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 08:10 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:10 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:09 IST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:24 IST

