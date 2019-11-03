Nepal: 8 dead as bus falls into Sunkoshi river

Dolkaha [Nepal], Nov 3 (ANI): At least eight people died, after a passenger bus plunged into Sunkoshi River here.

The incident took place on Sunday at a time the bus was on its way to Kathmandu from Maga Deurali Dolkaha.

"At the time of boarding, at least 34 people were on the bus at 9 AM. Eight bodies have been retrieved from the site and the search has been intensified," Prakash Pandey, Sub-Inspector of Police Maga Deurali said. (ANI)

