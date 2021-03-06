Nepal activists protest in front of Myanmar Embassy against military coup

Lalitpur [Nepal], March 5 (ANI): A group of civil society members on Friday staged a demonstration in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Nepal against the military's crackdown on pro-democracy supporters in the Southeast Asian country.

Demonstrators staged a sit-in protest in front of the embassy calling for the incumbent military of Myanmar to stop the brutal killing of its people.

"Nepali speaking people are in Myanmar; we do have diplomatic relation with Myanmar. Standing in front of the Embassy of Myanmar I want to convey my message that, Nepali citizens are against any kind of suppression of people in Myanmar," Santosh Pariyar, one of the activists from Nepal said.



Dozens of people demanding the restoration of democracy have been killed in Myanmar in the aftermath of the military's overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

At least 38 people were killed in Myanmar on Thursday alone as the military tried to quell demonstrations by pro-democracy campaigners against last month's coup, the United Nations said.

It was the bloodiest day since generals seized power on 1 February, with more than 50 people now dead and many others wounded, according to reports. (ANI)

