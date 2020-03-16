Nepal Ambassador Acharya praises PM Modi's initiative to lead global fight against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Nepal's Ambassador to India, Nilamber Acharya on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to lead the global fight against novel coronavirus and said that India has a great role to play in the region.

"It is highly appreciative. Prime Minister Modi has set an example and shown that India has a great role to play in the region," He said to ANI here.

He added further, "India has shown its leadership in the region to mobilize resources and countries in times of need. It is worth mentioning that the Indian Prime Minister appreciated Nepalese Prime Minister's efforts to join the video after his surgery,"

The Ambassador also mentioned that this shows that India can bring SAARC together in times of need.

He also said that while India and Nepal continue to share an open border, the sealed border is to ensure that the coronavirus does not spread.

He added, "India and Nepal would continue to work on ensuring that there is no loss of essential supplies, and we manage the health of our people while fighting coronavirus,"

The Nepalese Ambassador also reiterated Prime minister Modi's aim of using SAARC to take the global lead to fight against coronavirus. Seeing this, the G-20 countries have also proposed a video conference to battle the spreading of the deadly virus.

Acharya added, "G-20 is also proposing the same conference, it is in these times that countries and good friends can sit together and find solutions," (ANI)

