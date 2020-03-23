Nepal announces nationwide lockdown till March 31

Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar 23 (ANI): Nepal on Monday announced a nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

This comes after the Himalayan nation reported its second coronavirus case. The nationwide lockdown in Nepal will be in place till March 31.

The lockdown will begin on Tuesday 6:00 am. The decision was taken after a meeting of the high-level coordination committee for the control and prevention of COVID-19 took the decision to this effect, according to Himalayan Times.

Nepal has closed all entry points with India and China. A 19-year-old Nepali national with a travel history to France has been tested positive.

Nepal, the first nation in South Asia to confirm the infection which started from China on 24th February reported the first case of COVID-19 which was then known as Novel Corona Virus.

The Government of Nepal had announced the closure of cinema halls, cultural centers, stadium, sports grounds, health clubs, museums, swimming pools and other places of recreational activities, till April 30 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The government has also set up a helpline to address queries about coronavirus and share information on the developing situation of the infection in the country. (ANI)

