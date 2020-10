Kathmandu [Nepal], October 2 (ANI): Nepal's cabinet has recommended former Finance Minister Dr Yuvaraj Khatiwada to be appointed as Nepal's Ambassador to the United States, Nepal 24 hours reported on Thursday.



The Cabinet meeting held on Thursday also recommended Chief Secretary Lokdarshan Regmi as the next Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

This decision was taken after Regmi submitted his resignation.

Shankar Das Bairagi has now been appointed as the Chief Secretary. (ANI)