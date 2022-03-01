Nepal Army Day marked in Kathmandu in presence of President Bhandari

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 1 (ANI): Coinciding with Maha Shivaratri, Nepal Army on Tuesday held a special function at Army Pavilion in Kathmandu marking its founding day, in presence of the country's President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Nepal Army has been observing the Mahashivaratri as the Army Day since 1991.

President Bhandari who is the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Nepal Army laid a wreath at the Army Memorial there as well as received a guard of honour presented by the Nepali Army.



An Army helicopter showered flower petals on the occasion as well as displaying a banner with "Sena Diwas-2078 (Army Day- 2022)" written on it. On this occasion, the army displayed various skills and weapons.

The Nepali Army soldiers opened celebratory rifle and artillery fire as part of the function. This also included the opening of volley and individual rifle celebratory fire. Floats displaying the traditional army costumes, and music and dance ensembles were also paraded.

Banner display and helicopter display by the Army Aviation Directorate and band display by the Army Band were the other highlights of the celebration. Also, put on display were the various vehicles, equipment and arms used by the Nepali Army. A contingent of the British Gurkha Brigade presented a band display on the occasion.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Acting Chief Justice Deepak Kumar Karki, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. (ANI)

