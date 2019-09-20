Nepal: Army disposes two bombs at Pashupatinath Temple

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sep 20 (ANI): The Nepal Army's Bomb Disposal Squad on Friday evening disposed two bombs found in and around the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple.

Nepal Police and the Army were alerted late in the evening today after a suspicious object was found inside the Temple.

Later, another suspicious object also was reported in the jungle across the Bagmati River which also was later disposed of by the Army.

"A bomb was found near the entrance of the temple and another on the other side of the river. A total of two bombs were found and we have managed to dispose of both of them," a member of the bomb squad Department told ANI on conditions of anonymity.

It is yet to be ascertained about the group behind the planting of bombs in one of the most auspicious religious Hindu shrines.

The security and surveillance of the temple after the disposal of the bomb has been heightened and the main entrance to the temple was closed after the incident.

However, the daily "Aarti" performed on the embankments of the Bagmati river that flows next to the temple was unharmed. Thousands of people participated and witnessed the aarti despite the bomb threat.

Pashupatinath Temple is considered one of the most sacred worship places for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is a very famous tourist attraction with hundreds of followers from different parts of the world visiting it every year.

It is the oldest Hindu temple in Kathmandu and is also considered to be among the richest shrines in Nepal. (ANI)