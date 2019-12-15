Nepal bus accident: Death toll rises to 14; six deceased identified

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 15 (ANI): The death toll in a bus accident in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday morning has risen to 14, police said, adding that identities of six people have been confirmed.

The incident occurred at around 8 am (local time) when a bus en route to Bhaktapur city from Kalinchowk skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at the Dolakha Khadichaur-Jiri road section. 12 people died on the spot, while two others died while undergoing treatment.

"By late afternoon, we are only able to confirm the identity of 6 people and the death toll now stands at 14. The Accident took place at Sunkoshi Village Council-7 of Sindhupalchowk District this morning at around 8 am," Sub Inspector of District Traffic Police Office Rajesh Dahal told ANI.

The deceased have been identified as Suk Bahadur Tamang (28), Sabina Tamang (7), Junumaya Tamang (37), Manju Tamang (37), Mahesh Tamang (29), and Laxmi Shrestha (29).

The identities of the other 8 deceased are yet to be confirmed.

19 people were injured in the accident which took place about 80 kilometers from capital Kathmandu. (ANI)

