Nepal bus accident: Death toll rises to 5

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 9 (ANI): The death toll in the bus accident in central Nepal's district of Dhading on Friday has risen to five, with about two dozen other passengers still missing.

The bus was travelling from Malangawa in Sarlahi district to Kathmandu city when it plunged into Trishuli River at the Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality 03 at around 3:30 am (local time). The 16 people injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district, police said.

The bus was carrying more than 50 people, including a few Indian nationals, police said.

A joint search and rescue operation by Nepal police, Army, Armed Police Force, and Red Cross Nepal, is underway.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Ajay Das (35) and Bijay Kurmi (25), while the identity of the remaining three is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

