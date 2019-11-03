Nepal Cabinet to meet on Nov 4, likely to appoint new governors for all seven provinces

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 3 (ANI): The Nepalese government will hold a Cabinet meeting on Monday to likely appoint new governors for all seven provinces in the country, a government source, requesting anonymity, said on Sunday, hours after President Bidhya Devi Bhandari relieved previous governors from their posts on the recommendation of the government.

The governors relieved from the post had been appointed by former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government and assumed office back in January 2018.

Those who were relieved from the posts are Govinda Bahadur Tumbahang, Governor of Province 1, Ratneshworlal Kayastha of Province 2, Anuradha Koirala of Province 3, Baburam Kunwar of Gandaki Province, Umakanta Jha of Province 5, Durgakeshar Khanal of Karnali Province and Mohanraj Malla of Province 7.

These governors were relieved in accordance with the constitutional provisions at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, the President's office said in a statement earlier today. (ANI)

