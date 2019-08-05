Nepal celebrates Naag Panchami

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 5 (ANI): Nepal celebrated Naag Panchami on August 5 by offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

Naag Panchami is regarded as an auspicious day in Hindu mythology. Shiva devotees offer milk, fruits and flowers to snake idols on this day.

Nag Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the month of Sawan. Hindu scriptures herald this day as Nagamanandakari meaning the happiest day for Nag Devtas (serpent gods).

People flock to the nearby ponds and 'naag' temples to worship the deity.

On this day, the 'Naag Pokhari', a pond dedicated to the serpent deity in Kathmandu's Naxal is worshipped. Special offerings of dubo grass, flower and rice grains mixed with red vermillion powder are offered. Along with milk, milk-based sweets and fruits are also offered.

'Naag Panchami' is also regarded as the festival to strengthen the bond between humans and nature. On this particular day, the farmers don't dig or plough their fields, opting to worship the deity, the idol of which is made from the mud of their fields. (ANI)

