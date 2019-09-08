Nepal chapter of IIMC alumni association inaugurated in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 7 (ANI): The Nepal chapter of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Alumni Association was inaugurated in Kathmandu on Saturday.

The programme which was entitled "Connections-2019" was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri.

An estimated 1600 Nepali students have studied in IIMC so far, of which about 80 of those residing in Nepal attended the programme.

Addressing the meet, Puri highlighted that the commonality between the people of Nepal and India has continued despite the changes witnessed in various aspects of life.

"Even in the modern times we have a commonality of thinking and that's what makes us comfortable with each other. That is the reason why all those who go from here find it very easy to relate to what is being taught. They also find it easy to come back and implement it here," Ambassador Puri said.

The Director-General of IIMC Kuldeep Singh Dhatvaliya also stressed on the coordination between two nations. "If we could exchange our views from time to time, share our experience. I think we both can work more efficiently in the coming days," Dhatvaliya said.

The event which was held in Hotel Yak and Yeti was also supported by the BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation. (ANI)

