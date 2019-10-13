Nepal-China ink 18 agreements, 2 letters of understanding

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 13 (ANI): Nepal and China on Sunday inked 18 agreements and two letters of understanding of exchange following the conclusion of the state visit of President Xi Jinping to the Himalayan nation.

Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport of Nepal and the Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the feasibility study of China-Nepal Cross-Border Railway project.

Another MoU was signed between the Ministry of Finance of Nepal and the China International Development Cooperation Agency on tunnels construction cooperation.

The other agreements focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, railroad connectivity, and investment.

A few of them also focused on forging a partnership with the government bodies including the Ministries of Home, Foreign Affairs, Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Agriculture and Livestock Development, Industry, Commerce and Supply, and the Kathmandu metropolis.

Earlier in the day, Jinping held bilateral talks with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Xi also promised the construction of Rasuwagadhi-Chhare-Kathmandu tunnel and upgradation of Araniko highway.

Jinping arrived in Kathmandu from Chennai in southern India late on Saturday afternoon and was received by the Nepali President along with other Ministers and high ranking officials.

The visit of China's Head of the State to Nepal comes after an interval of nearly 23 years.

With more engagements planned for Sunday along with the signing of some agreements, the Chinese President is set to fly back to Beijing later in the afternoon.

Xi had visited Nepal after concluding his two-day 'informal' summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram. (ANI)

