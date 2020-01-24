Nepal Communist Party wins 16 out of 18 seats in National Assembly

Lalitpur [Nepal], Jan 24 (ANI): Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) won 16 out of 18 seats in the National Assembly, while its alliance Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal bagged the remaining two seats in an election that held on Thursday.

The NCP has gained victory in Province number 1, 5, Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali and Far-West while it divided two-two seats with RJP-N in province number 2, which is the heart of Madhesh based parties.

Narayan Kaji Shrestha, the spokesperson of the ruling party, who lost the election in 2017, made entry into the Upper House this time from the Gandaki Province.

A total of 45 candidates from six political parties were on the fray. As many as 2,056 people, including 550 state assembly members and 1,506 mayors, deputy-mayors, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of local levels voted in the election.

The term of 19 members of the 59-member National Assembly is ending on March 3. Out of 19 members, the election is being held for 18 posts. There is a constitutional provision that the President would nominate one NA member at the recommendation of the government. (ANI)

