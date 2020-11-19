Nepal Communist Party's Secretariat meeting adjourned for 10 days

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 19 (ANI): The Secretariat meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been adjourned for 10 days, said party's spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha on Thursday.

"Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will introduce the proposal in the Secretariat meeting regarding the ongoing problems in the party," said Narayan Kaji Shrestha.

The party meeting has been deferred for almost a week.

"The meeting will be held on 13th Mansir (as per Nepali calendar) i.e. November 28," he added

In the previous round of Secretariat meeting, former PM of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal had presented a document where he termed Oli's activities as "inexcusable" and again demanded his resignation from both the posts terming him inappropriate for the post.

Dissatisfaction inside the ruling Nepal Communist Party has increased once again with two chairs divided over conveying the Secretariat meeting of the party which is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. (ANI)