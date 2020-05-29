Nepal confirms fifth COVID-19 fatality, cases spike to 1042

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 28 (ANI): Nepal on Thursday confirmed the fifth death due to COVID-19 even as 156 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1042, the Health Ministry confirmed.

The Ministry in its regular press briefing confirmed the fifth fatality from Bungmati of Lalitpur District, who had a medical history of alcoholic liver damage, and died on Wednesday at a local hospital.

New cases have been registered from 19 districts of the Himalayan Nation in the past 24 hours which also include Solukhumbu District that hosts the world's highest peak, Mount Everest.

Dhanusha District on Thursday recorded - 29, Jhapa - 25, Rautahat - 20, Mahottari - 17, Saptari - 14 and Surkhet districts registered 13 new cases.

Dailekh registered - 8, Sarlahi - 7, Siraha - 6, Syangja - 3 while Dolakha, Kailali and Bardiya registered two cases each. Apart from this, Banke, Makwanpur, Darchula, Bajhang, Solukhumbu and Nawalparasi West recorded one case each, Dr. Bikash Devkota, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population informed reporters.

The new infections were confirmed through tests carried out at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan, Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar, Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan, Provincial Hospital in Surkhet, Provincial Laboratory in Pokhara, Seti Provincial Hospital, Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj, Vector-Borne Disease Research and Training Center in Hetauda and Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre.

COVID-19 cases in Nepal have continued to rise in recent days with the tally now standing at 1042 and 5 fatalities. A total of 187 people have recovered from the virus. (ANI)

