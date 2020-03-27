Nepal confirms fourth case of COVID-19

Bharatpur [Nepal], Mar 27 (ANI): Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population on Friday confirmed the fourth case of COVID-19 in the country.

"The fourth person contracting Coronavirus infection has been detected in Dhangadhi City of Kailali district. The 34-year-old male is getting treatment at Seti Provincial Hospital and is normal. He had a travel history to Dubai," Bikas Devkota, one of the spokespersons at the ministry confirmed ANI.

With the confirmation of the latest case Nepal now has 3 active cases and one cured case.

"This is the first case that has been recorded outside Kathmandu," Devkota added. The previous three cases were reported inside Kathmandu valley. (ANI)

