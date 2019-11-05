Former House Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara (file photo)
Former House Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara (file photo)

Nepal court orders former house speaker in judicial custody

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:50 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 5 (ANI): A Nepal court has ordered former House Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara to judicial custody on charges of attempt to rape.
Kathmandu District Court after closed-door sessions, on Monday, ordered former House Speaker Mahara to be kept in jail, until the hearing over the case continues.
Former House Speaker Mahara was arrested on October 6 and since then was kept under medical observation at Norvic International Hospital after he complained of health problems.
Mahara on October 1 tendered his resignation to the House's Deputy Speaker Shivamaya Tumbahamphe.
Chief Judge of Kathmandu District Court- Sudarshan Raj Pandey-gave the ruling late on Monday.
After the hearing, Mahara was then taken to Dillibazar Prison where he will be kept till the final verdict is made over the rape attempt case filed against him.
A formal complaint was registered against Mahara with the police on October 4 by a woman who works at the Parliament Secretariat. She accused the former House Speaker of attempt to rape at her Tinkune apartment on September 29.
Police working on the evidence filed a charge sheet against Mahara on October 24, demanding five to seven-and-a-half years jail term.
Mahara has been denying the allegations. (ANI)

