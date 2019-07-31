Nepal court sends India fake currency kingpin, 3 Pak nationals to custody

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 30 (ANI): The Kathmandu District Court on Tuesday sent Indian fake currency kingpin Yunus Ansari and five others to custody.

The accused also included two Pakistani nationals, police said.

Nepali national Yunus Ansari, who reportedly has connections with Pakistani underground groups, was arrested on May 24 along with three Pakistanis and two other Nepali nationals from Tribhuwan International Airport with a large cache of fake Indian Currencies.

The District Court has ordered to keep them in custody as they have been charged with 'Organised Crime and Issue of Falsification.

After the court order they have been kept inside the central prison, the police informed.

"Yunus Ansari and 5 others who were arrested with fake Indian Currencies are now kept inside the Central Jail. The others are identified as Sohal Khan, Sujan Ranabhat, Nadin Anwar, Nasir Uddin and Nadia Anwar. Nadin, Nasin and Nadia are the Pakistani Nationals who had brought the large cache of Fake Indian Currencies from Pakistan via Qatar," Hobindra Bogati, DSP of Kathmandu Police Circle told ANI on Tuesday late evening.

More than 7 crore counterfeit Indian banknotes were recovered from the baggage of Pakistani nationals who came to Kathmandu via Qatar.

Ansari who is said to have links to underground groups especially that from Pakistan has been investigated previously in several similar incidents and was sent behind the bars.

The Pakistani's have had landed Kathmandu on a Qatar Airways flight while the three others including Ansari have had reached the airport to receive the amount.

In 2014, the police had arrested Ansari with 3.5 million fake Indian currency from Kathmandu.

Ansari in 2009 was arrested with 2.5 million fake Indian Bank Notes along with two Pakistani nationals. (ANI)

