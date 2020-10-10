Nepal COVID-19 caseload crosses 1,00,000 mark, death toll over 600

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 10 (ANI): Nepal on Friday crossed the mark of one lakh COVID-19 cases and death toll surpassed 600, according to the country's health ministry.

In a regular press briefing, Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population on Friday announced 2,059 new cases of coronavirus taking the national tally to 1,00,676.

"A total of 13,200 and 79 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests were conducted. Till date a total of 11,45,237 samples have been tested. In the last 24 hours, the number of new cases stands at 2059. In Kathmandu Valley, the Kathmandu District reported- 1116, Bhaktapur-130 and Lalitpur 163 new cases of Corona infection, a total of 1409 cases of infection," Dr Jageshwor Gautam said.



According to Gautam, 1,680 people earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the number of recovered people to 73,023 till Friday. The recovery rate of Nepal stood at 72.5 per cent till Friday.

With the festive season on doorsteps, local markets around the nation are brimming with shoppers and thousands of people set to ferry out of capital, it has increased fear of virus spread in various districts.

The Health Ministry has requested people to consider travelling for this festive season warning it would be a grave mistake from the public.

"Due to the mistakes we commit at the time of festivities, risk of further spread of virus unknowingly to other districts and places has increased. It is requested not to travel to take blessings and tika from elderly and socially recognized people; take blessings via virtual calls or phone. Let's not make crowds forming a group to put tika and throw a feast. Question our self about whether we are committing a grave mistake by meeting our elderly members to put on the tika despite the ravaging situation. Be alert and prevent it," Dr Gautam said.

Nepal till Friday evening had 27,053 active cases with capital Kathmandu hosting over 12,000 active cases. Meanwhile, Bhaktapur has more than 1100 and Lalitpur has more than 2,000 active cases. (ANI)

