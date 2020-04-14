Nepal COVID-19 tally reaches 16 after 2 more test positive

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 14 (ANI): Two out of three members of a family, residing in Kathmandu, have tested positive for COVID-19 a month after they returned from the UK.

The family underwent a Rapid Diagnostic Test on Monday when they showed traces of infection. They were then rushed to Patan Hospital and kept in isolation where they underwent PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) method for further confirmation.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement, "A family of three residing at Sun City Apartment of Pepsi Cola Town Planning were tested for COVID-19 on April 13 where two persons, a 58-year male, and an 81-year female were tested positive while undertaking RDT procedure and were further tested under the PCR procedure which also confirmed that they were positive for the virus,"

"Other people who are residing in that apartment also would be tested for the virus and the tracing also has been started for those who came in contact with them," the statement added.

The apartment has been sealed off since Monday afternoon.

It is expected that about 1700 people reside there.

With the confirmation of two new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal rose to 16 out of which 15 are active and one has already recovered. (ANI)

