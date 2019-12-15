Nepal: Death toll in Sindhupalchok's bus accident rises to 14

Sindhupalchok [Nepal], Dec 15 (ANI): The death toll in Sindhupalchok's bus accident has risen to 14 on Sunday.

At least 19 people have been injured in the accident after the bus they were traveling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Dolakha Khadichaur-Jiri road section.

The bus was ferrying the pilgrims back from Kalinchowk Temple. The casualties are likely to increase, informed police. (ANI)

