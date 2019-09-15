The mosquito-borne disease, which was first reported in the city of Dharan, has spread to over 56 of the 77 districts of the Himalayan Nation.
Nepal dengue outbreak: 6 killed, over 5000 cases reported

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 13:03 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 15 (ANI): Six people have died of dengue and over 5096 diagnosed positive across Nepal since the outbreak of the disease in May, country Epidemiology and Disease Control Division (EDCD) said.
The mosquito-borne disease, which was first reported in the city of Dharan, has spread to over 56 of the 77 districts of the Himalayan nation.
"The number of people infected by dengue is rising constantly all over the nation, and taking the form of an epidemic. While the government at all the levels are working towards controlling the spread of the disease, the numbers continue to rise, said Kamala Subedi, a resident of Kathmandu Valley who came to Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital for the test.
As per the EDCD, so far, Kathmandu has recorded the highest number of dengue infected cases, with at least 1,170 cases recorded, followed by Kathmandu and Chitwan, with 1,128, and 728 cases recorded, respectively.
Dengue has emerged as a major health concern in recent years in a number of developing countries. The Aedes aegypti mosquito is the main vector that transmits the viruses that cause dengue. The abundance of stagnant water allows the mosquito to proliferate easily. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 13:36 IST

