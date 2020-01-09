Nepal deports 122 Chinese nationals arrested last year

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 8 (ANI): Nepal on Wednesday deported 122 Chinese nationals who were arrested last year from various locations around Kathmandu on suspicion of engaging in 'cyber and financial' crime.

The authorities said that they could not gather any adequate evidence to indict and imprison them in Nepal.

A co-ordinate raid by the team of Metropolitan Police Circle Division (MPCD), Metropolitan Police Range under the leadership of CIB (Central Investigation Bureau), and the Nepal Police had detained 122 Chinese from various locations inside Kathmandu on December 23.

Security agency at the time of arrest has had claimed that the Chinese were arrested for being involved in some suspicious activities. Upon failing to establish the above allegation, they are being deported to mainland China.

The arrested Chinese nationals were further asked to pay a fine to the tune of Nrs. 1000 each for "indecent behavior".

"They have been deported back to China via two aircrafts. A majority of them also did not carry their passports while the Chinese mission in Kathmandu issued travel documents for them," an airport security official confirmed ANI seeking anonymity.

Authorities at a press briefing held in Beijing last month called it a coordinated operation carried both by the Nepali as well as the Chinese government.

"According to the information I received at this point, these (Chinese) citizens are suspected of engaging in cross-border cyber fraud," a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

But the Nepali government's reluctance to release the arrested Chinese nationals without proper investigation has raised questions.

Though Nepal and China have no formal extradition treaty, to handover suspects and those involved in crime, both neighbours have signed a Mutual Legal Assistance on Criminal Matters treaty.

The pact was signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the Himalayan nation last year. (ANI)

