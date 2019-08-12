Nepal: Devotees flock to Pashupatinath Temple on Shravan's last Monday

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 12 (ANI): A large number of devotees in Nepal flocked to Pashupatinath Temple on the last Monday of 'Sawan' or 'Shravan', the fourth month of Hindu calendar devoted to Lord Shiva.

Worshippers in long queues waited outside the temple area since early morning to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva with ber leaves (Zizyphus jujuba) and water.

All four gates of the temple were kept open since 3 a.m. (local time) for the devotees to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva today.

Devotees from not only Nepal but also from neighbouring India visit the temple to offer prayers on this auspicious occasion.

"I came from India to worship Lord Pashupatinath. I went to Sundarijal to fetch water to offer to Lord Pashupatinath. It is considered to be holy. I also planning to visit this place next year," Mohan Kumar Kushwaha told ANI.

Another devotee, Bindu Basyal told ANI, "I came here to seek blessings for the long life of my husband and family."

During the holy month of Shravan, unmarried women observe fast and pray for a suitable husband while married ones fast for the long life of their husbands and wellness of family members. Worshippers put on new clothes and consume meals that exclude garlic, onion, and grains.

"In order to appease Lord Shiva we observe fast on Monday," another devotee Alisha Upadhyaya said.

According to the religious belief, one's wishes are fulfilled and Lord Shiva shower fortune on the devotees who visit the shrines dedicated to him on the first Monday of Shravan. (ANI)

