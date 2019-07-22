Nepal: Devotees flock to Shiva Shrines on Shravan's Monday

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 22 (ANI): A large number of devotees in Nepal flocked to Shiva Temples on the first Monday of Shrawan, the fourth month of Hindu calendar devoted to Lord Shiva.

During this holy month, unmarried women observe fast and pray for a suitable husband while married ones fast for the long life of their husbands and wellness of family members. Worshippers put on new clothes and consume meals that exclude garlic, onion and grains.

"This is the month dedicated to Lord Shiva. Many devotees fast for entire month-, especially on Monday. They do not eat non-vegetarian items, garlic, and onions. They only eat chapattis and not even grains," said Madhu Datta, a devotee after offering prayers at Pashupatinath Temple here.

The Pashupatinath Temple, one of the centres of attraction and worship for Hindus in capital Kathmandu, is flocked by devotees since early morning during the first Monday of Shravan.

All four gates of Temple were kept opened since 3 a.m. (local time) for the devotees to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva today.

Devotees from not only Nepal but also from neighbouring India visit the temple to offer prayers on this auspicious occasion.

"We observe fast for the whole day. We offer Ganga Jal and milk to Lord Shiva at Pashupatinath Temple. We are extremely happy to come to the place," Neelam Pandey, a devotee from India, told ANI.

According to the religious belief, one's wishes are fulfilled and Lord Shiva shower fortune on the devotees who visit the shrines dedicated to him on the first Monday of Shravan. (ANI)

