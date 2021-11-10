Nepal: Devotees mark Chhath Pooja with fanfare

Lalitpur [Nepal], November 10 (ANI): Fasting women taking dips in the water, with a basket full of offering to the Sun God were a common sight at lakes in Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday the penultimate day of the Chhath festival.

The four-day festival that began on Monday is regarded as the festival of purity, goodwill and faith.

Chhath was earlier celebrated in Nepal's Janakpur Dham but over time it has been observed annually in Kathmandu Valley too.

"People pray to Goddess Chhath and God Surya (Sun) to seek their blessings," a devotee observing Chhath Pooja's rituals at the embankments of Bagmati River in Kupondole told ANI.

"If a person prays wholeheartedly, they are blessed with what they want. People also fast on the sacred festival and food which is assumed to be pure, is consumed," the devotee added.

During the celebration of Chhath Pooja, fasting women avoid consuming grains while non-vegetarian dishes are also not eaten.

"Chhath is marked with worship for the betterment of family members, their happiness and prosperity. We fast during the daytime and not drink even a drop of water. This ritual is observed for four continuous days," another devotee Pramila Devi told ANI.

The trend of celebrating the Chhath festival is believed to have started in the hilly regions of Nepal after the political change of 1990 when democracy was restored in the Himalayan Nation.

The devotees offered "Arghya" and paid special homage to the setting sun on Wednesday evening. They will offer "Arghya" to the rising sun the next day concluding the festival with wishes for the prosperity happiness, wellbeing and long life of family members. (ANI)