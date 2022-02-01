Nepal election commission suggests govt to hold local polls on May 18

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 1 (ANI): Nepal Election Commission has suggested the government to hold the local level elections on May 18 this year.

During a meeting with the country's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at the official residence, It was decided that the next Cabinet meeting would make a formal announcement to hold elections for local governments in a single phase, according to a statement from the electoral body.

"In view of the existing electoral laws, the commission required 120 days to prepare for the local level polls. Works of collecting and updating the voter registration list, the review of the polling centres and other logistics for holding the elections are currently underway. If the dates are announced on the proposed date the election commission is ready to hold polls," Shaligram Sharma Paudel, spokesperson at the Election Commission stated.



On January 30, the coalition partners had decided to hold the local polls by mid-June.

Office bearers during the meeting also informed the Prime Minister that there is no need to amend the election-related laws if the local level elections are held before May 19.

The government had earlier held consultations with constitutional and legal experts in order to remove the ambiguities related to local elections in the constitution and the Act. (ANI)

